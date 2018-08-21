The traditional 9 to 5 shift is seen to be going out of fashion with the modern workforce — well that's at least the case for those in the U.K., according to new research.

In fact, only 6 percent of Britons are seen to regularly work in the office during this specific time-frame, an online study by YouGov and commissioned by McDonald's U.K. revealed Tuesday.

The findings, which surveyed more than 4,000 adults, aged 16 and above, online, illustrated that almost 60 percent of those in full-time jobs would choose to start the working day before the clock strikes 9, so they could finish earlier. The 8 to 4 shift was seen as the most preferable, with over a third of respondents selecting this period.

With a majority of those surveyed wanting to distance themselves from the habitual work model, it appears that Britons are looking for positions that are more flexible and enable them to focus on duties that need attending to outside of the workplace. Around two thirds of those who already work on a more adaptable time-frame in fact say that this flexibility helps spur them to stay in the role for longer.

With a flexible working schedule becoming more common in the labor force, there are a number of factors that employees are in support of. More than half of those surveyed like to work in a sociable workplace, operate in a location that is easy to get to, that comes with a good salary and with the option of working shift patterns that suit them.