The 3 essential traits that MediaLink’s CEO looks out for when hiring

Like most industries, the media and advertising business is constantly transforming to entice new customers.

In 2018, creating and running a successful company requires multiple skills and perseverance. Yet for major consultancy executive Michael Kassan, his one piece of advice for budding entrepreneurs is fundamental: the people involved.

“Focus on the opportunity to work with the companies, work with the clients, work with whatever your customer base is and deliver value to them,” Kassan, CEO and chairman of MediaLink, told CNBC’s Karen Tso on an episode of “What Drives You.”

For Kassan, that concept of building a strong relationship with your colleagues, clients and customers is what “matters at the end of the day” — and it’s not just a one-way relationship.