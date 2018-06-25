These are the subjects keeping the world’s top marketing execs awake at night

Businesses are handling a lot of disruption right now and at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in France, there was much discussion about how to manage this.

Marketers love to use audience data and artificial intelligence (AI) for better ad targeting, but they also want imaginative ideas for their advertising. This balance between the science and art of marketing was a hot topic at last week’s festival. Consumer trust in business, and the future of the ad agency, were also key trends.

Cannes Lions originated in 1954 after a group of cinema ad operators, inspired by the Cannes Film Festival, decided they wanted to hold their own awards event. Since then, it has become a place where a mix of advertising agencies, tech companies, media owners and brand marketers go to swap ideas, do business and make grand statements on one of the stages at the Palais des Festivals, also the venue for the film festival each May.

Marc Pritchard, chief brand officer at Procter & Gamble, the world’s biggest ad spender, summed up marketers’ concerns at the moment.