We tried Chick-fil-A's limited-time meal kit service—here's how it tastes

Starting August 27, you can prepare Chick-fil-A chicken in your very own kitchen. The fast-food chain is the first to offer a meal kit service and will sell its "Mealtime Kits" at 150 restaurants across the Atlanta area until November 17.

Each delivery comes with pre-measured ingredients and cooking instructions. But unlike boxes from Hello Fresh, Blue Apron and similar services, you don't have to subscribe or order ahead to get your meals: These Mealtime Kits can be bought at the drive-thru or front counter. You can also order the kits through the Chick-fil-A One app.

You won't be making Chick-fil-A's classic fried chicken sandwich or waffle fries, but each recipe features the same antibiotic-free chicken that the chain uses. There are five recipes to choose from: chicken Parmesan, chicken enchiladas, Dijon chicken, pan-roasted chicken and chicken flatbread.