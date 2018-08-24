Using ink, canvas and a complex artificial intelligence algorithm, three 25-year-olds in Paris are shaking up the art world.

Hugo Caselles-Dupré, Pierre Fautrel and Gauthier Vernier founded Obvious, an art collective based in Paris, in 2017, with the goal of proving that artificial intelligence can do more than operate driverless cars or transform manufacturing — it can be creative.

Now, their AI-created imagery is going to be tested by art buyers and critics at the first major auction of an AI-created portrait in October, recently announced by Christie's in New York. Christie's will be auctioning the portrait "Edmond De Belamy," which depicts a fictional man created by AI at Obvious, signed with a math equation.