10 work-from-home jobs that offer salaries of $100,000 or more

Not all companies have warmed up to the idea of a remote work policy, but a staggering 81 percent of employees say it's the workplace option they desire the most.

To help you find a job that offers both flexibility and high pay, career site FlexJobs collected these remote positions that offer six-figure salaries. The job requirements and salaries are pulled from the job listings posted on FlexJobs. Many salaries vary based on experience.

Take a look below to see what high-paying positions satisfy both your budget and desire to work from wherever you choose: