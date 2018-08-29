VISIT CNBC.COM

Careers

Careers

10 work-from-home jobs that offer salaries of $100,000 or more

Kupicoo | Getty Images

Not all companies have warmed up to the idea of a remote work policy, but a staggering 81 percent of employees say it's the workplace option they desire the most.

To help you find a job that offers both flexibility and high pay, career site FlexJobs collected these remote positions that offer six-figure salaries. The job requirements and salaries are pulled from the job listings posted on FlexJobs. Many salaries vary based on experience.

Take a look below to see what high-paying positions satisfy both your budget and desire to work from wherever you choose:

Ezra Bailey | Getty Images

1. Backend Engineer

Job requirements: Candidates for this role are required to have at least three years of design experience and a bachelor's degree.

Salary: $160,000 per year

Click to view job listing

2. Manager, Threat Management

Job requirements: Candidates for this role are required to have a bachelor's degree and will be tasked with auditing client environments, drafting proposals and documenting project statuses.

Salary: $125,000 - $165,000 per year

Click to view job listing

3. Ruby on Rails Developer

Job requirements: Candidates for this role will be required to build and maintain applications, while working with a development team on new technologies.

Salary: $100,000 - $150,000 per year

Click to view job listing

591168865
Getty Images

4. Partnership Manager - Vet Clinics

Job requirements: Candidates for this role will be required to create sale channel parternships and reach out to vet prospects via phone, email and in-person.

Salary: $100,000 - $150,000 per year

Click to view job listing

5. Principal Medical Writer

Job requirements: Candidates for this role must have a bachelor's degree and at least four years of writing experience in the medical field.

Salary: $115,000 - $140,000 per year

Click to view job listing

6. Vice President of Sales

Job requirements: Candidates for this role will be required to establish a sales team and work with the product team to identify features and product improvements.

Salary: $100,000 - $125,000 per year

Click to view job listing

How to make six figures from home
How to make six figures from home   

7. Senior Project Manager, Oncology

Job requirements: Candidates for this role need to have a bachelor's degree and must be willing to monitor project timelines and participate as an operational leader.

Salary: $115,000 per year

Click to view job listing

8. Software Engineer, JavaScript

Job requirements: Candidates for this role need to have prior JavaScript experience and must be willing to contribute to the company site and work on a large scale Angular project.

Salary: $100,000 - $110,000 per year

Click to view job listing

9. Salesforce Technical Consultant

Job requirements: Candidates for this role are required to have a bachelor's degree and at least two years of Salesforce experience.

Salary: $100,000 per year

Click to view job listing

10. Technical Writer, Cyber

Job requirements: Candidates for this role are required to have five years of experience in the cyber security field.

Salary: Up to $100,000 per year

Click to view job listing

This is a revised version of a previously published post.

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Don't miss: Cyber consultants earn $150,000 a year working from home—here are 7 other high-paying remote jobs

Suzy Welch: Here's the one thing you must say in a job interview   

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...