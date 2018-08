"That's true obviously in marriage, I mean that's the most important decision that you make," he added. "Who you marry, which is the ultimate partnership, is enormously important in determining the happiness in your life and your success and I was lucky in that respect."

Scientific research backs up Buffett's advice. A study by Carnegie Mellon University found that people with supportive spouses are "more likely to give themselves the chance to succeed."

Researchers studied 163 married couples and found that those with supportive spouses were more likely to take on big challenges. Those who accepted those challenges reported experiencing more personal growth, happiness and psychological well-being just a few months later.