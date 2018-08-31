VISIT CNBC.COM

Americans are flocking to these 15 cities where jobs are plentiful, salaries are rising and business is booming

Martin Barraud | Getty Images

Though housing is scarce and wages are stagnant across the country, a lot of American cities are booming: They offer job opportunities, thriving businesses and an abundance of places to live.

Personal finance site MagnifyMoney identified America's biggest "boomtowns" by analyzing how the 100 largest metro areas in the country changed over a five-year period (between 2011 and 2016) across three categories: population and housing; workforce and earnings; and business growth. Cities could earn a possible score of 100 in each category, which were then averaged together for the final ranking. You can read the full methodology here.

The survey took into account factors such as total number of available housing units, unemployment rate, median earnings for workers, number of business establishments and number of employees paid per pay period to determine which metro areas aren't just rapidly expanding but actually sustaining healthy growth over time.

Below, check out the top 15 attractive U.S. cities where jobs are plentiful, salaries are rising and business is good.

15. Des Moines, Iowa

Population and housing score: 59.7
Workforce and earnings score: 42.8
Business growth score: 52.5

Pioneers of the Territory outside the Iowa Capitol overlooking West Capitol Terrace and downtown in Des Moines, Iowa.
Denis Tangney Jr. | Getty Images
Pioneers of the Territory outside the Iowa Capitol overlooking West Capitol Terrace and downtown in Des Moines, Iowa.

14. Orlando, Florida

Population and housing score: 55.7
Workforce and earnings score: 39.8
Business growth score: 64.2

Disney characters perform in front of the Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World, in Orlando, Florida
Corbis | Getty Images
Disney characters perform in front of the Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World, in Orlando, Florida

13. Charlotte, North Carolina

Population and housing score: 55.7
Workforce and earnings score: 39.8
Business growth score: 64.2

Charlotte, North Carolina.
Skiserge1 | Getty Images
Charlotte, North Carolina.

12. Ogden, Utah

Population and housing score: 51.2
Workforce and earnings score: 46.8
Business growth score: 63.3

A scene showing 25th Street in Ogden, Utah.
Mandicoleman.com | Getty Images
A scene showing 25th Street in Ogden, Utah.

11. Houston, Texas

Population and housing score: 77.7
Workforce and earnings score: 41.9
Business growth score: 43.9

Houston, Texas
Kav Dadfar | Getty Images
Houston, Texas

10. McAllen, Texas

Population and housing score: 60.3
Workforce and earnings score: 62.2
Business growth score: 44.3

McAllen is the largest city in Hidalgo County, Texas, United States, and the twenty-second most populous city in Texas.
DenisTangneyJr | Getty Images
McAllen is the largest city in Hidalgo County, Texas, United States, and the twenty-second most populous city in Texas.

9. San Antonio, Texas

Population and housing score: 57.2
Workforce and earnings score: 45.4
Business growth score: 64.5

San Antonio, Texas
dszc | Getty Images
San Antonio, Texas

8. Boise, Idaho

Population and housing score: 53.2
Workforce and earnings score: 47.8
Business growth score: 67

Boise, Idaho
Randy Wells | Getty Images
Boise, Idaho

7. Dallas, Texas

Population and housing score: 61.4
Workforce and earnings score: 48.7
Business growth score: 64.4

Dallas, Texas skyline
Matt Nager | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Dallas, Texas skyline

6. Denver, Colorado

Population and housing score: 52.2
Workforce and earnings score: 58.3
Business growth score: 65.3

Denver's economy is solid, and it has a strong, educated workforce. It also has the nation’s fourth-largest concentration of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) employees.
photoquest7 | iStock | Getty Images
Denver's economy is solid, and it has a strong, educated workforce. It also has the nation’s fourth-largest concentration of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) employees.

5. Nashville, Tennessee

Population and housing score: 54.5
Workforce and earnings score: 54.6
Business growth score: 72.9

Nashville, Tennessee
Davel5957 | Getty Images
Nashville, Tennessee

4. Charleston, South Carolina

Population and housing score: 66.9
Workforce and earnings score: 60.6
Business growth score: 71.7

Charleston, South Carolina
Sean Pavone | Getty Images
Charleston, South Carolina

3. Raleigh, North Carolina

Population and housing score: 84.1
Workforce and earnings score: 48.3
Business growth score: 70.8

Raleigh, North Carolina
Sean Pavone | Getty Images
Raleigh, North Carolina

2. Provo, Utah

Population and housing score: 79.9
Workforce and earnings score: 52.2
Business growth score: 95.1

Provo, Utah.
Bob Weston | Getty Images
Provo, Utah.

1. Austin, Texas

Population and housing score: 100
Workforce and earnings score: 70.3
Business growth score: 93

"Greetings from Austin" street art mural.
Magalie L'AbbT | Getty Images
"Greetings from Austin" street art mural.

