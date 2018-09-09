Here's how much the men's US Open champion will earn

Michael Owens | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images
The winnings are much higher than in 1968, the start of tennis' professional era. The first U.S. Open awarded a total of $100,000 in prize money. Only 6 percent of that, $6,000, went to the women's champion, Virginia Wade. Arthur Ashe, the men's champion, was slated to earn $14,000. Yet because of his amateur status, Ashe brought home just a $20 per diem.
Since then, the prize money has skyrocketed. The champions earned six figures for the first time in 1983 ($120,000), and seven figures for the first time in 2003 ($1,000,000).
At the 2018 US Open, $53 million will be awarded in total, making it the richest purse in tennis history.
It's not just Djokovic and del Potro who will be taking home a hefty paycheck. Here's the full breakdown of how much the other singles competitors earned at this year's Open:
Semifinalist: $925,000
Quarterfinalist: $475,000
Round of 16: $266,000
Round of 32: $156,000
Round of 64: $93,000
Round of 128: $54,000
