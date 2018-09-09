Here's how much the men's US Open champion will earn

On Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina will compete for the 2018 US Open title.

Djokovic, 31, is looking to collect his 14th Grand Slam title, while del Potro, 29, is hoping to win his second.

And $3.8 million is on the line. That's the most lucrative payout in tennis history, and a $100,000 increase from last year. The runner-up will take home a check for $1.85 million.