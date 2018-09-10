This is the US city where millennials carry the highest debt

Debt is a major issue for millennials — especially for those living in Texas. Four of the state's biggest cities ranked among the places where millennials carry the highest levels of debt.

Across the U.S., millennials living in the 50 biggest cities are carrying more than $23,000 in personal debt (excluding mortgages), according to a new report by LendingTree. And while student loans are the biggest proportion of debt among those ages 22 to 37, auto loans and credit card balances are not far behind.

But when broken down by city, it turns out that it's not New York City or San Francisco that top the list for for the highest level of median debt. Instead, it's millennials in San Antonio, Texas who have $27,122 per person, according to LendingTree. In this metro, the biggest source of debt for millennials is actually their cars. Typically, auto loans account for 43 percent of their total debt, the study found.