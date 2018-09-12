10 high-paying, flexible side jobs you can do in your spare time

More than 44 million Americans are spending their free time working a side hustle, according to a report released by financial service company Bankrate.com.

On average, 19 percent of millennials earn more than $500 per month from their side gig. Meanwhile, 50 percent of individuals from older generations earn the same. If you're looking for a way to get in on the side hustle trend, FlexJobs has compiled a list of 10 high-paying, flexible side jobs that you can do in your spare time. All of these positions are remote, part-time or freelance. The pay and descriptions are pulled directly from the listings on FlexJobs site.

Take a look below for a few side hustle positions that can be good for both your busy schedule and your wallet.