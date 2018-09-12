VISIT CNBC.COM

10 high-paying, flexible side jobs you can do in your spare time

More than 44 million Americans are spending their free time working a side hustle, according to a report released by financial service company Bankrate.com.

On average, 19 percent of millennials earn more than $500 per month from their side gig. Meanwhile, 50 percent of individuals from older generations earn the same. If you're looking for a way to get in on the side hustle trend, FlexJobs has compiled a list of 10 high-paying, flexible side jobs that you can do in your spare time. All of these positions are remote, part-time or freelance. The pay and descriptions are pulled directly from the listings on FlexJobs site.

Take a look below for a few side hustle positions that can be good for both your busy schedule and your wallet.

1. Controller

Description: Candidates for this finance role will be expected to help with budgeting, record keeping and financial reporting.

Pay: $45 per hour

Flexibility offered: part-time, remote

2. Economics Writer

Description: Candidates for this role will be expected to conduct expert reviews, handle assessment developments and create instructional videos.

Pay: $35 per hour

Flexibility offered: short-term, remote

3. Education Training Specialist

Description: Candidates for this role will be responsible for conducting and teaching workshops and seminars, while evaluating the performance of participants

Pay: $34 per hour

Flexibility offered: part-time, temporary

This 29-year-old's company makes millions buying from Walmart and selling on Amazon
4. Executive Assistant

Description: Candidates for this role will be expected to coordinate meetings, edit and update documents, write emails and track appointments.

Pay: $25 per hour

Flexibility offered: part-time, remote

5. Online Instructor

Description: Candidates for this role may be expected to virtually educate students, grade work and provide feedback on student progress.

Pay: $30 per hour

Flexibility offered: part-time, remote, occasional

6. Quantitative Market Researcher

Description: Candidates for this role will be expected to gather data on inventory, pricing, promotions and traffic of a product.

Pay: $25 per hour

Flexibility offered: alternative schedule, freelance, part-time

This woman left her job and sells $100,000 worth of clothes from her closet
7. Recruiter

Description: Candidates for this role will be expected to screen candidates, perform interviews, conduct background checks and communicate information about company benefits.

Pay: $25 per hour

Flexibility offered: part-time, short-term freelance

8. Resume Coach

Description: Candidates for this role will be expected to help rewrite and edit resumes in order to assist clients with landing a job.

Pay: $25 per hour

Flexibility offered: part-time, remote, freelance, flexible schedule

9. Social Media Account Coordinator

Description: Candidates for this role will be expected to create, coordinate and schedule content for social media platforms, as well as perform market research.

Pay: $30 per hour

Flexibility offered: part-time, remote, freelance

10. Voice Tester

Description: Candidates for this role will be expected to perform tests and support different interactive voice products.

Pay: $45 per hour

Flexibility offered: freelance

The highest-paying side hustles on Fiverr
