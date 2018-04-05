4 simple steps for launching a profitable side hustle in less than a month

In week two, Guillebeau suggests narrowing down your ideas by taking a "Tinder for side hustles approach" to find the right one.

"You look at a lot of ideas, rejecting most of them, flirting with a few, and then — hopefully — settling in for a trial phase with the most attractive and well-rounded option," he writes in his book.

Guillebeau advises side hustlers to devote 10 percent more effort to two main areas: changing customers' lives and making more money. He warns against only considering short-term business opportunities.

"Most important is to make sure you are actually making a sustainable income from it and you feel confident that it's not something that will only last for six months or a year," he says.

To test your idea, look at other businesses in your industry to see if your side hustle is better than or different from what's already being done. From there, Guillebeau says you should think of who your ideal customer is by considering who your business is serving and the pain points you are helping them to solve.

Afterwards, write an offer letter to that ideal customer explaining how your business will change their life, why they should purchase your product or service and the estimated price for what you're offering.