A master coach explains why you should trust yourself, and not let a fear of failure intervene

From time to time, we all suffer from self-doubt and consider the easier option rather than what our gut tells us is the right thing to do. Fighting such feelings of uncertainty is no easy task.

Nicolette Wilson-Clarke, founder of Embodied Entrepreneur and a master coach to creative and women entrepreneurs, said that the best piece of advice she ever received was to have faith in herself and what she could achieve.

Wilson-Clarke told CNBC Make It about a time when a fellow coach invited her over to carry out a creative exercise that involved a wall and post-it notes.

She was asked to write answers to questions on a variety of topics, including her aspirations and identity, and stick the answers onto the wall under the questions.

It offered Wilson-Clarke a "wonderful opportunity," she said, at a time when she was dealing with internal conflicts. She was considering starting a family and was concerned about her health and juggling her career aspirations with being a mother.