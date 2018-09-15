So how do you get an invite to the "world's largest dinner party," as its been dubbed?

Invites (priced at $43 per person for New York City's event) are issued to people in phases: Phase 1 invitees are those who attended the dinner the previous year and Phase 2 are people referred by Phase 1 attendees. It's not until Phase 3 when a limited number of invites are released to those on the lengthy waiting list (which can you sign up for here). While it varies country to country and city to city, Phase 1 typically opens around four to six weeks before the event, while Phases 2 and Phase 3 are spaced just a few days apart.

Each person is required to purchase two tickets; no more or no less. Once your participation is confirmed, you must attend, rain or shine, or risk losing your spot on next year's guest list. (This reporter went in 2016, when roughly 5,000 people flocked to the pop-up picnic's location in Battery Park, but skipped the 2017 at Lincoln Center and was not invited back for 2018.)

If you want to be invited back there are many other rules you must follow as well.

The dress code is described as "elegant and white only," (according to my 2016 invitation that means no ivory, cream or eggshell and the only accepted splashes of color are silver and gold for accessories). Originality is encouraged "as long as it is stylish and tasteful," (no baseball caps, t-shirts, tank-tops, sport shoes or flip flops, says my old invite).