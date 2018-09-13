In the glittering Mediterranean Sea sits a diamond-shaped island shrouded in secrecy: Montecristo. It opens twice a year to the public...but only for a lucky few.

The beautiful island of Montecristo is the fourth largest island of the Tuscan Archipelago (a chain of islands west of Tuscany, Italy including Elba and Capraia) and is about four square miles in size. It has a colorful history full of monks, pirates and saints. The island also serves as the supposed site of a buried treasure in the classic novel, "The Count of Monte Cristo" by Alexandre Duman.

But what makes it so amazing is that the 5 million-year-old island is virtually untouched, preserving its rich biodiversity; it's home to flora, fauna (like wild goats) and marine life.