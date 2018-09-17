A step-by-step guide to getting the best deal on a car

Over half of millennials would rather clean their homes than deal with a car salesman. And over 60 percent of people, even those with vehicle-buying experience, believe they've been taken advantage of at some point while car shopping, according to a Harris poll of over 2,000 consumers.

Knowing how to approach a dealership and the price negotiation process can really reduce the anxiety around buying a car — and help you feel confident you're getting a good deal.

Since knowing your stuff can reduce the overall amount you end up paying, it's especially important for younger buyers. "If you're in your early 20s, you not only have your life before you, but you've got a lifetime of expenses ahead of you as well. There are other things to be saving your money and spending it on," Jeff Bartlett, deputy editor of autos for Consumer Reports, tells CNBC Make It.

You don't have to end up feeling confused and exploited when shopping for cars at a dealership. The auto experts at Consumer Reports recommend 10 strategies to help you get the car you want at the price you can afford.