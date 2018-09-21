Here's how much more money married men in America are making than everyone else

Guillaume Vandenbroucke, "Married Men Sit Atop the Wage Ladder," Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis Economic Synopses, No. 24, 2018

This could just be a correlation: The data does "not imply that being married increases a man's wage," Guillaume Vandenbroucke, author of the report, notes. "It might be that men with higher wages are more likely to marry; therefore, the average married man earns a higher wage than the average single man."

Also of note is that married and single women earn very similar wages. That's surprising, says Vandenbroucke, since married women are more likely to have children than single women, and that's "not consistent with the view that the gender wage gap results from women having children earlier in life and losing ground in human capital accumulation relative to men."

In short, the gender wage gap is a complex topic, says Vandenbroucke: "Progress may come from asking different questions: not just why women earn less than men (although not compared with single men), but also why married men earn so much more than everyone else."