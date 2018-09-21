VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

Money

Here's how much more money married men in America are making than everyone else

Jon Hamm as Don Draper in "Mad Men"
Source: AMC
Jon Hamm as Don Draper in "Mad Men"

Married men are earning much more money, on average, than everyone else in America, according to a report from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

The St. Louis Fed plotted the income of workers with at least a high school diploma by age, gender and marital status and found that the wages of married men are higher than those of single men, married women and single women, and that's true at every age from 20 to 64. The difference is most pronounced at around age 45, when married men's earnings peak.

Guillaume Vandenbroucke, "Married Men Sit Atop the Wage Ladder," Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis Economic Synopses, No. 24, 2018

This could just be a correlation: The data does "not imply that being married increases a man's wage," Guillaume Vandenbroucke, author of the report, notes. "It might be that men with higher wages are more likely to marry; therefore, the average married man earns a higher wage than the average single man."

Also of note is that married and single women earn very similar wages. That's surprising, says Vandenbroucke, since married women are more likely to have children than single women, and that's "not consistent with the view that the gender wage gap results from women having children earlier in life and losing ground in human capital accumulation relative to men."

In short, the gender wage gap is a complex topic, says Vandenbroucke: "Progress may come from asking different questions: not just why women earn less than men (although not compared with single men), but also why married men earn so much more than everyone else."

This 23-year-old is the only full-time female trader at the New York Stock Exchange
This 23-year-old is the only full-time female trader at the New York Stock Exchange   

Here's the full breakdown of how much each group earns at every age. The numbers, provided by the St. Louis Fed, represent the wage and salary income of employed men and women with at least a high school diploma.

Age 20

Single women: $10,701
Single men: $13,933
Married women: $14,312
Married men: $27,040

At age 20, on average, married men are making $16,339 a year more than single women, $13,107 more than single men and $12,728 more than married women.

Age 25

Single women: $28,241
Single men: $32,585
Married women: $28,356
Married men: $38,355

At age 25, on average, married men are making $10,114 a year more than single women, $5,770 more than single men and $9,999 more than married women.

The highest paid actresses and actors
Hollywood's male stars make millions more than its A-list actresses   

Age 30

Single women: $36,204
Single men: $41,942
Married women: $40,951
Married men: $55,138

At age 30, on average, married men are making $18,934 a year more than single women, $13,196 more than single men and $14,187 more than married women.

Age 35

Single women: $41,338
Single men: $47,311
Married women: $48,834
Married men: $70,374

At age 35, on average, married men are making $29,036 a year more than single women, $23,063 more than single men and $21,540 more than married women.

7 highest-paying jobs for women
Highest-paying jobs for women   

Age 40

Single women: $43,103
Single men: $46,610
Married women: $50,621
Married men: $80,125

At age 40, on average, married men are making $37,022 a year more than single women, $33,515 more than single men and $29,504 more than married women.

Age 45

Single women: $48,095
Single men: $49,754
Married women: $51,384
Married men: $85,233

At age 45, on average, married men are making $37,138 a year more than single women, $35,479 more than single men and $33,849 more than married women.

Venus and Serena Williams fought for equal pay at Wimbledon — here's their next big challenge
Venus and Serena Williams fought for equal pay at Wimbledon — here's their next big challenge   

Age 50

Single women: $47,272
Single men: $48,035
Married women: $49,946
Married men: $82,968

At age 50, on average, married men are making $35,696 a year more than single women, $34,933 more than single men and $33,022 more than married women.

Age 55

Single women: $49,753
Single men: $51,102
Married women: $49,661
Married men: $82,545

At age 55, on average, married men are making $32,792 a year more than single women, $31,443 more than single men and $32,884 more than married women.

US women's soccer players fight pay gap   

Age 60

Single women: $47,914
Single men: $49,671
Married women: $46,238
Married men: $79,484

At age 60, on average, married men are making $31,570 a year more than single women, $29,813 more than single men and $33,246 more than married women.

Age 65

Single women: $41,449
Single men: $45,230
Married women: $40,785
Married men: $69,676

At age 20, on average, married men are making $28,227 a year more than single women, $24,446 more than single men and $28,891 more than married women.

Don't miss: The 20 highest-paid actors in the world include 2 Ryans, 2 Toms and only 3 women

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Earning this amount makes you upper class
Earning this amount makes you upper class   

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...