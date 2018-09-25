This 60-year-old with an MBA now brings in millions selling cannabis candies

The woman who sells more legal marijuana edibles than anyone else in Colorado has a name which sounds a bit like a mashup of famous fictional drug dealers. Nancy Whiteman might make you think of pot dealer Nancy Botwin from HBO's "Weeds," or meth maker Walter White from "Breaking Bad"; but Whiteman would be the first person to tell you her life isn't nearly as exciting.
"I'm always joking with people that I really have to come up with a better back story," she laughs.
Unlike Botwin and White, Whiteman is not a law breaker ... except in the eyes of the U.S. federal government.
Whiteman, 60, is co-founder and CEO of Wana Brands, a manufacturer of cannabis-infused edibles based in Boulder, Colorado. Wana (short for "marijuana") specializes in gummies. The candies don't look like gummy bears or worms — that's illegal in the state (too appealing to kids). Wana candies are small squares or circles dusted in sugar. They are vegan, and they are delicious. This reporter had never tried any marijuana ever (honest), nibbled some Wana product to see how it tastes. More on that later.