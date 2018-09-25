This 60-year-old with an MBA now brings in millions selling cannabis candies

Nancy Whiteman's career started out about as corporate as you can get. She has an MBA from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and spent years as the vice president of marketing for a large financial services company in the Northeast. About 20 years ago, she moved to Colorado, where she ran her own marketing consultancy company.

Then ... she got into the pot business, as the state began rolling out legal cannabis (medical marijuana was legalized in Colorado in 2000).

"I like to say I went from the most traditional industry to the least traditional industry," Whiteman says.

The father of her daughter's friend was trying to infuse sodas with cannabis in 2010 and Whiteman briefly partnered with him before she and her then-husband, John Whiteman, decided to create their own company centered around treats infused with THC, cannabis' active compound.

"I wanted to make something, I wanted a business where I could build value, and it didn't depend on me," she says. "I also love to cook."

They scraped together around $50,000 to $60,000 to form Wana Brands. "We bootstrapped it ourselves."

Even though people had been making pot brownies forever, the edibles market in 2010 wasn't big in Colorado. Whiteman estimates pot-infused treats only made up 10 to 15 percent of a dispensary's sales.

"When we first started the company, and I would walk into dispensaries and talk to people, 'Oh, we're starting a new line of edibles,'" Whiteman says, "and people would practically be yawning in my face. They could [not] care less."

Times were tight.

"We had many payrolls where we were writing personal checks to cover the payroll."