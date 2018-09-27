Here's how much money Americans have in savings at every income level

The average American household has $175,510 in savings as of June 2018.

That may sound like a lot, but an average can't tell the whole story, since millions of families have nothing put away at all while others manage to be super-savers. Indeed, as it turns out, the median American household has only $11,700.

Those numbers come from personal finance site MagnifyMoney, which used data from the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) to estimate the average and median household balances in various types of banking and retirement savings accounts.

MagnifyMoney also broke down the average and median balances by income. Not surprisingly, the wealthiest Americans have significantly more in savings: