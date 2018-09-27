These are the 22 most common side hustles—here's how much they pay

Even though unemployment is just 3.9 percent, wages have not grown significantlyover the past several years, making it hard to get ahead.

As a result, more Americans are side hustling than ever before. In fact, over 44 million Americans work more than one job. These hustlers work multiple jobs to make ends meet, to pay off debt and to earn spending money. In doing so, according to CreditLoan, 26.7 percent sacrifice exercising, 38.7 percent get less sleep and 41.9 percent sacrifice time with their loved ones.

But some side hustles may not be worth it. CreditLoan surveyed 996 Americans and found that of the 22 most common side hustles, 15 paid an average of $100 a month or more, and others paid much less.



Here is how much some of the most common side hustles can earn you: