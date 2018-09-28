Many millennials may be hesitant to invest in the stock market out of fear of another collapse, but there's also a strong contingent who simply don't know that they're eligible to start.

A recent survey from financial services app Twine found that 46 percent of millennials believe they need at least $1,000 to start investing. Another 17 percent believe they need at least $10,000 before they're able to invest.

Overall, 56 percent assume they don't have enough money to become investors themselves.

It's simply not true. There are plenty of ways to get into the market with as little as $1, including contributing to an employer-sponsored 401(k) plan, opening a Roth IRA or using a robo-advisor such as Betterment, Wealthsimple or Ellevest, which offer $0 account minimums.

The earlier you're able to start investing, the better, even if you can't contribute a lot just yet. That's because compound interest allows any interest earned to then accrue interest on itself, so over time a small amount of money invested earlier will earn more than a large amount of money invested later.