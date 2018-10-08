'Shark Tank' premiere: Kevin O'Leary gave a 12-year-old $80,000 for this genius company

On last night's "Shark Tank" season premiere, a 12-year-old's pitch was so impressive, he had several sharks biting.

Middle schooler Tripp Phillips came to the "Shark Tank" stage with Le-Glue, a non-permanent, non-toxic glue he invented to temporarily fuse together toy building blocks like Legos. According to the company, simply soaking the blocks in warm water for 30 seconds dissolves the non-soluble glue, allowing the bricks to release quickly and easily.

Like many entrepreneurs, Tripp found inspiration in a problem he personally faced. He says pieces of his Lego airplanes would pop off while he played and readied them for takeoff. He realized he needed "something to hold these bricks together, but not permanently, like super glue," he says on the show.

Tripp immediately impressed the judges with the mention of his utility patent, one he was granted when he was just 10 years-old. "My patent attorney told me that I was one of the youngest patent holders in U.S. history," Tripp says in the episode.

Judges Lori Greiner and Mark Cuban were equally impressed by Le-Glue's sales numbers. Last year, Tripp says the company saw $52,000 in revenue. This year, the company had already reached $32,000 in sales by May. Since its founding, Le-Glue has sold just more than $125,000, thanks in part to its online store.

