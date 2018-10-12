Kanye West's 000000 iPhone password and 7 other things you should never do

During Kanye West's well-publicized visit to the White House on Thursday, he may have revealed more about himself than he intended to.

The rapper joined President Trump for a working lunch and, at one point, pulled out his phone to show the president a GIF. The cameras behind him caught his iPhone PIN, "000000," and broadcast it live.

By now, West has probably changed his PIN. But the reveal could have broader implications for his security.

"Even if his other PINs aren't 000000, knowing that he has poor cyber hygiene I think helps an attacker go, 'I bet his Gmail password isn't very good, either,'" says Jared DeMott, founder of VDS Labs and a former NSA analyst. Regardless, once your PIN is out there for the world to see, it's definitely time to change it.

CNBC Make It asked experts to share some of their top tips and best practices for finding a secure way to lock your phone.