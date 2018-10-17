This 30-year-old makes $100,000 a year doing what she loves—here's why she still doesn't feel rich

Here are the 3 smartest things to do with an extra $1,000 11:25 AM ET Wed, 31 Jan 2018 | 01:03

She should start an emergency fund

"I think it would be really great for her to have a separate savings account that is a savings cushion," Capalad says.

Student loans, credit card debt and other bills can start to feel like a never-ending cycle, but setting up an emergency fund can take some of the stress out of it. This fund would be money that "can cover her in those months when it feels tight, so that she doesn't have to feel like she has to put money back on a credit card or take on more debt."

While it's great that Dunn puts so much into savings to cover her taxes, Capalad says, it's smart to have some savings that aren't already earmarked for a specific purpose. "It's not going to pay rent, it's not going to pay down debt," she says.

Going forward, Dunn wants to continue to get better with money, and feel more financially secure, but she doesn't put that ahead of her career goals. "I'm bad in the sense that I never really think about the money," she says. "I obviously want to get paid, but I'm so excited to do things and I think about them as long term career goals."

Raskin has warned her a few times not to take jobs that don't pay enough. But for Dunn, the passion is what counts most, not the paycheck: "If it's something I really want to do, then I'll just do it."

