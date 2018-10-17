This 30-year-old makes $100,000 a year doing what she loves—here's why she still doesn't feel rich

Health insurance is important
Health insurance is always a worthwhile expense, in Capalad's opinion, and she commends Dunn on making room for it in her budget. "I feel like that's the one thing that freelancers don't consider a necessary expense," she says. "But really, medical bills are the No. 1 reason people end up having to file for bankruptcy."
Dunn is smart to prioritize her space
Having a home she loves, even if it's expensive, matters to Dunn, so she makes sure she can manage the cost, and that's great, Capalad says. "I think what can happen is, especially if you like to be home and you work from home, if your home isn't comfortable, you're going to end up spending the money anywhere else anyway."
Especially when you're self-employed, "it's a series of trade-offs" to decide where to splurge and where to save. For Dunn, that means dedicating a solid chunk of income to her apartment. "You have this rent that now you're paying that you've made a choice about, and now there's other things in your life that you need to cut back on that you didn't really care about anyway," Capalad says.
She should separate her personal finances from her business
Because Dunn is self-employed, Capalad says that it could be smart for her to set up boundaries between her business expenses and her personal ones. "A separate business account for all of her business income to come into would be super helpful, because she could use that account to pay for business expenses and not have everything commingled," she says.