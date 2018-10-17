VISIT CNBC.COM

Here's how much more money the richest US households have than everyone else

 Spencer Platt / Getty

Americans who earn the most have saved the most.

Personal finance site MagnifyMoney used data from the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) to break down savings by income tier. As you might expect, the top 1 percent of earners have significantly more stashed away — an average of $2.5 million — than the average American household, which holds $175,510 across all their savings accounts. That's about 14 times more.

When you look at the median savings, the gap is even broader: The median American household currently has $11,700 in savings, MagnifyMoney reports. Meanwhile, the median household in the 1 percent has $1.13 million.

The chart below illustrates just how much more the top 1 percent have in savings than the rest of the population:

Here's exactly how much the top 1 percent of earners have saved:

Average (all households): $2,495,930
Average (households with savings): $2,529,770

And here's the breakdown of how much more the top 1 percent have saved compared to the:

Top 10 percent:

Average (all households): $961,570, meaning the top 1 percent have 2.6 times more saved
Average (households with savings): $989,430, meaning the top 1 percent have 2.6 times more saved

60 to 79.9 percent

Average (all households): $133,770, meaning the top 1 percent have 18.7 times more saved
Average (households with savings): $148,600, meaning the top 1 percent have 17 times more saved

40 to 59.9 percent

Average (all households): $65,830, meaning the top 1 percent have 37.9 times more saved
Average (households with savings): $82,730, meaning the top 1 percent have 30.6 times more saved

20 to 39.9 percent

Average (all households): $29,080, meaning the top 1 percent have 85.8 times more saved
Average (households with savings): $46,950, meaning the top 1 percent have 53.9 times more saved

Bottom 20 percent

Average (all households): $8,720, meaning the top 1 percent have 286.2 times more saved
Average (households with savings): $22,600, meaning the top 1 percent have 111.9 times more saved

