I didn't like the fact Apple got rid of its headphone port, but one benefit that came out of it was my discovery of Bluetooth headphones. They made it easier for me to listen to music without getting tangled up in the wire attached to the phone.

Samsung also allows you to connect Bluetooth headphones, in fact you can connect two sets (or two Bluetooth home speakers or mix and match). I recently tried this with my neighbor. We each wore our Bluetooth headphones and watched a movie trailer on my phone. I did not have to take off one ear bud and let him use it, the way I've shared headphones with a friend in the past.

To do this, in settings, go to "connections," then Bluetooth. Hit the three dots at the top right hand corner. Hit advanced and look for "dual audio." It will scan for the Bluetooth headphones you want to use and connect.

Note 9 will also let's you know when the headphones' battery is running low. I get an alert when it is almost at 10 percent battery power so I have time to recharge.