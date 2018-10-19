VISIT CNBC.COM

Careers

Careers

Rob Gronkowski gets 7 to 9 hours of sleep each night—here's the rest of his routine

Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots
 Scott Halleran | Getty Images
Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots

Rob Gronkowski is a star player for the New England Patriots. He's in his 9th NFL season and is considered one of the best tight ends in the league.

To perform at his highest level on and off the field, Gronkowski says he follows a year-round routine that includes a good night's rest and a daily workout.

"You've gotta have a routine to get your mind and body set so that it's always ready to go when you need it to go," he tells CNBC Make It. "I usually like to get to bed around a decent time between 11 and 12 at night. And I get about seven to nine hours of sleep every night and I wake up and start my day from there. I get going by staying active throughout the whole day and getting a workout in."

Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots 
Randy Holmes | Disney ABC Television Group | Getty Images
Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots 

The 29-year-old says that even in the off-season, it's important for him to stick to this routine.

"You've got to get your body strong and get your body fit so you can last through training camp and last through the season," he says. "I don't believe in just using game day to get ready. It is a year-round process, I believe. You can't just not do anything and think you're in shape. It doesn't work like that. It's like anything else where you have to put the work in. You have to put the time in, and you've gotta get that good night's sleep."

Gronkowski's isn't the only successful individual committed to getting his rest. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos tells Thrive Global that he strives to get eight hours of sleep every night. "For me," he says, "that's the needed amount to feel energized and excited."

He says that a good night's rest will not only help you feel more energized, but it will also help you make sharper, more thoughtful decisions the next day. "Making a small number of key decisions well is more important than making a large number of decisions," Bezos emphasizes. "If you shortchange your sleep, you might get a couple of extra 'productive' hours, but that productivity might be an illusion."

In addition to logging seven to nine hours of sleep each night, Gronkowski says he usually eats a little snack before bed, including a bowl of Honey Nut Cheerios and a glass of almond milk.

The star teamed up with the cereal brand for its Good Rewards program. Shoppers can scan a symbol on their Honey Nut Cheerios box for a chance to score points to donate to their favorite participating celebrity and charity. Gronkowsi is competing against Lucy Hale and Michael B. Jordan. If he earns the most points, he'll win $100,000 to donate to The Gronk Nation Youth Foundation, a community sports organization he started with his family.

"I grew up in Buffalo, New York, where Cheerios are made, and I could always smell the Cheerios in the air when I would go to downtown Buffalo because it was right by the factory," he says. "Now, it just brings back the memories of growing up."

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Don't miss: Rob Gronkowski, who hasn't touched a dime of his NFL money, shares the No. 1 piece of advice he gives his teammates

Dear 2018 NFL Draft class: Here's how former NFL player Marques Colston wants to you spend your money
Former NFL player’s warning for rookies — don't count on next season's salary   

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...