Rob Gronkowski gets 7 to 9 hours of sleep each night—here's the rest of his routine

The 29-year-old says that even in the off-season, it's important for him to stick to this routine.

"You've got to get your body strong and get your body fit so you can last through training camp and last through the season," he says. "I don't believe in just using game day to get ready. It is a year-round process, I believe. You can't just not do anything and think you're in shape. It doesn't work like that. It's like anything else where you have to put the work in. You have to put the time in, and you've gotta get that good night's sleep."

Gronkowski's isn't the only successful individual committed to getting his rest. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos tells Thrive Global that he strives to get eight hours of sleep every night. "For me," he says, "that's the needed amount to feel energized and excited."

He says that a good night's rest will not only help you feel more energized, but it will also help you make sharper, more thoughtful decisions the next day. "Making a small number of key decisions well is more important than making a large number of decisions," Bezos emphasizes. "If you shortchange your sleep, you might get a couple of extra 'productive' hours, but that productivity might be an illusion."

In addition to logging seven to nine hours of sleep each night, Gronkowski says he usually eats a little snack before bed, including a bowl of Honey Nut Cheerios and a glass of almond milk.

The star teamed up with the cereal brand for its Good Rewards program. Shoppers can scan a symbol on their Honey Nut Cheerios box for a chance to score points to donate to their favorite participating celebrity and charity. Gronkowsi is competing against Lucy Hale and Michael B. Jordan. If he earns the most points, he'll win $100,000 to donate to The Gronk Nation Youth Foundation, a community sports organization he started with his family.

"I grew up in Buffalo, New York, where Cheerios are made, and I could always smell the Cheerios in the air when I would go to downtown Buffalo because it was right by the factory," he says. "Now, it just brings back the memories of growing up."

