Self-made millionaire: Here's how giving up coffee can make you rich

Getting rich could be more possible than you think.

As self-made millionaire David Bach writes in his bestseller, "The Automatic Millionaire," "Regardless of the size of your paycheck, you probably already make enough money to become rich."

In fact, building wealth may boil down to simply eliminating your morning latte. "We all throw away too much of our hard-earned money on unnecessary 'little' expenditures without realizing how much they can add up to," Bach writes.

He calls this "the latte factor," and the basic idea is that if you ditch a $5 latte every morning — or any small luxury you indulge in on a regular basis like bottled water, fast food or soft drinks — you'd have quite a bit of money to contribute towards savings instead. Over the course of a few decades, that money could grow substantially, thanks to compound interest.