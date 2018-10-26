Nearly 40% of Americans are anxious about stock market volatility—here's the No. 1 reason why

Nearly 40 percent of Americans said they were "anxious" about stock market volatility, according to Allianz Life's 2018 Market Perceptions study, mainly because they worried they may not be able to protect their retirement savings.

Another 42 percent feared a big market crash and 44 percent saw a major recession on the horizon, Allianz reported. And 38 percent said "if the market experienced a significant drop causing them to lose a lot of money, there is no way they could rebuild their savings in time for retirement."

The survey was conducted in June, before market conditions in October proved even more unstable. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell over 500 points Friday, for example, before rebounding and recovering most of its losses.

Many Americans are already at risk of retiring broke, or close to it. Though financial experts generally recommend trying to accumulate at least $1 million, a survey from personal-finance website GOBankingRates found that 42 percent of Americans have less than $10,000 saved for retirement.

Similarly, a Northwestern Mutual study from this year reported that 10 percent of Americans had less than $5,000 stashed away, while an additional 21 percent had nothing saved at all.