Here's the salary you need to afford a home in the 14 biggest US cities

In the biggest U.S. cities, the income you need to afford to buy a home varies greatly. In Houston, you only need to earn around $50,000 to buy with 20 percent down, but in San Francisco you need $200,000 or more.

Using the National Association of Realtors' Metropolitan Median Area Prices and Affordability and Housing Affordability index from the third quarter of 2018, CNBC Make It identified the income needed to manage to purchase a home with a 10 or 20 percent down payment in the 14 largest U.S. cities.

The data assumes a 4.8 percent mortgage rate for all areas and a monthly principal and interest payment limited to 25 percent of a resident's income.

Check out the income you need to be able to afford a home in the 14 largest U.S. cities.

14. Columbus, Ohio

2017 population: 879,170

Salary required with a 10 percent down payment: $47,514
Salary required with a 20 percent down payment: $42,235
Median home price: $207,600

traveler1116 | Getty Images
13. San Francisco, California

2017 population: 884,363

Salary required with a 10 percent down payment: $226,356
Salary required with a 20 percent down payment: $201,205
Median home price: $989,000

RudyBalasko | Getty Images
12. Jacksonville, Florida

2017 population: 892,062

Salary required with a 10 percent down payment: $56,646
Salary required with a 20 percent down payment: $50,352
Median home price: $247,500

SeanPavonePhoto | Getty Images
11. Austin, Texas

2017 population: 950,715

Salary required with a 10 percent down payment: $72,828
Salary required with a 20 percent down payment: $64,736
Median home price: $318,200

"Greetings from Austin" street art mural.
Magalie L'AbbT | Getty Images
10. San Jose, California

2017 population: 1,035,317

Salary required with a 10 percent down payment: $297,535
Salary required with a 20 percent down payment: $264,476
Median home price: $1,300,000

Business district area of downtown San Jose, California.
Mark Miller Photos | Getty Images
9. Dallas, Texas

2017 population: 1,341,075

Salary required with a 10 percent down payment: $59,988
Salary required with a 20 percent down payment: $53,322
Median home price: $262,100

The Dallas skyline seen through the windows of a penthouse at night.
Donovan Reese | Getty Images
8. San Diego, California

2017 population: 1,419,516

Salary required with a 10 percent down payment: $148,768
Salary required with a 20 percent down payment: $132,238
Median home price: $650,000

San Diego, California
John Rimggold | EyeEm | Getty Images
7. San Antonio, Texas

2017 population: 1,511,946

Salary required with a 10 percent down payment: $53,053
Salary required with a 20 percent down payment: $47,158
Median home price: $231,800

San Antonio, Texas
dszc | Getty Images
6. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

2017 population: 1,580,863

Salary required with a 10 percent down payment: $55,067
Salary required with a 20 percent down payment: $48,948
Median home price: $240,600

Skyline of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
John Greim | LightRocket | Getty Images
5. Phoenix, Arizona

2017 population: 1,626,078

Salary required with a 10 percent down payment: $62,414
Salary required with a 20 percent down payment: $55,479
Median home price: $272,700

139829537
Dennis Macdonald | Getty Images

4. Houston, Texas

2017 population: 2,313,717

Salary required with a 10 percent down payment: $54,975
Salary required with a 20 percent down payment: $48,867
Median home price: $240,200

Houston
MedioImages | Photodisc | Getty Images
3. Chicago, Illinois

2017 population: 2,716,450

Salary required with a 10 percent down payment: $60,720
Salary required with a 20 percent down payment: $53,973
Median home price: $265,300

Chicago, Illinois
marchello74 | Getty Images
2. Los Angeles, California

2017 population: 3,999,759

Salary required with a 10 percent down payment: $143,938
Salary required with a 20 percent down payment: $127,945
Median home price: $628,900

Downtown Los Angeles at sunset.
Jean-Pierre Lescourret | Getty Images
1. New York, New York

2017 population: 8,622,698

Salary required with a 10 percent down payment: $89,764
Salary required with a 20 percent down payment: $79,790
Median home price: $392,200

Statue of Liberty and New York City skyline.
Alison Langley | Getty Images
