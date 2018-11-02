In the biggest U.S. cities, the income you need to afford to buy a home varies greatly. In Houston, you only need to earn around $50,000 to buy with 20 percent down, but in San Francisco you need $200,000 or more.

Using the National Association of Realtors' Metropolitan Median Area Prices and Affordability and Housing Affordability index from the third quarter of 2018, CNBC Make It identified the income needed to manage to purchase a home with a 10 or 20 percent down payment in the 14 largest U.S. cities.

The data assumes a 4.8 percent mortgage rate for all areas and a monthly principal and interest payment limited to 25 percent of a resident's income.

Check out the income you need to be able to afford a home in the 14 largest U.S. cities.