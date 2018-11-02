Self-made millionaires are able to focus for up to 10 hours at a time—here's how

When it comes to the amount of time in a day, we all start off equal. Yet getting more done with the same amount of time makes you more valuable to your boss, your clients, your customers and everyone else who depends on you.

So how can you make the most of your days?

In my book "Change Your Habits, Change Your Life" — for which I interviewed 177 self-made millionaires — I found that the most successful people used certain strategies that enabled them to focus for extended periods of time, often up to 10 hours, without feeling drained or losing focus. This ability to focus enabled these millionaires to accomplish more than their competition every day.

Your success depends on how you use two types of energy: willpower energy and emotional energy.