Author who studies millionaire: How to cultivate a philosophy of wealth

Saving money is crucial to creating wealth because only by saving money can you invest. And this Rich Habit, saving and prudently investing your savings, is one of the three paths to wealth I discovered in my Rich Habits research, and often write about.

What makes this path so important is that it is accessible to just about anyone. Unlike the two other paths (becoming a virtuoso or pursuing a business dream), it isn't particularly sexy. It does not require any special skills, innate talents, excessive risk or even some outrageous work ethic. The only requirements are saving at least 10 percent of your income and prudently investing those savings.

It does take a relatively long time to accumulate wealth this way — an average of 32 years, I found. Also, in terms of the millionaires in my study, those who pursued this path were also the least wealthy millionaires in my study.

Nonetheless, this is one of the more certain and least demanding ways to get rich.