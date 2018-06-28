Author who studies millionaires: This is the No. 1 way to amass wealth

Jeff Bezos began Amazon in 1994. By 1997, he was a millionaire and, by 1999, Bezos was a billionaire.

Mark Zuckerberg began Facebook in 2004. Two years later, at age 22, he was a millionaire and, the next year, after Facebook’s IPO, Zuckerberg, age 23, became the youngest billionaire in history.

In 1956, Warren Buffett had a dream, in pursuit of which he started three investment partnerships. At the time, he had only seven investors, including himself. By 1962, his investment partnerships officially made him a millionaire. By 1990, he was a billionaire.

There is a reason I devote so much time writing about dreams. Building the business of your dreams is the No. 1 most powerful way to amass wealth.

It is also one of the most difficult ways.