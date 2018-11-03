Daylight saving time: 4 career-boosting ways to use your extra hour this Sunday

Use this hour to conduct a check-in with your goals, bestselling author Jen Sincero told CNBC Make It.

Take stock of your strengths and weaknesses and plot out what you'll need to do to turn your big goals into realities. You can also use this time to connect with a peer or friend who can keep you on track, said Sincero, the author of the upcoming motivational book "You Are a Badass Everyday."

You might even split your extra hour into smaller blocks of time, conducting check-ins at key points during the day, such as in the morning or evening, said Marsha Haygood, a career coach and founder of professional development firm StepWise Associates.

These check-ins could be the start of a new routine that keeps you motivated and progressing toward your goals, Sincero said. "Doing this is like going to the gym to stay strong. If you don't exercise your success muscles, you risk slipping backward."