You can make $86,000 a year at this entry-level job—and over $50,000 at these 3 others

Making this kind of money could be very helpful to the 44 million Americans who owe more than $1.5 trillion in federal student loans and 4.2 million who were in default as of 2016.

The average debt load for 20-year-olds with loans is $22,135. For 30-year-olds, it's $34,033. So, the more you make right out of college, the easier it could be for you to pay off, or begin to pay off, whatever you may owe.

How much money you make exactly will depend on your individual circumstances, of course, like the amount of experience you have, what company you land a job with and what state you work in. To get a more customized glimpse at your salary potential, check out these wage calculators that estimate your pay based on college, education level, company and age.

But, while these numbers can provide useful insight, they shouldn't deter you from pursuing a career that doesn't make the list. As billionaire Mark Cuban says, do what you're good at, because that's what you'll enjoy.

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Don't miss: Middle-class families are earning less in almost every state—here are the few exceptions