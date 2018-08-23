Middle-class families are earning less in almost every state—here are the few exceptions

American middle-class families are making less money in almost every state. Since 1999, median incomes have dropped nationwide; in Indiana, they've shrunk by more than 9 percent.

That's according to financial website GOBankingRates, which conducted a report using Pew Research Center and United States Census Bureau data, as well as data from real-estate site Zillow, to find the change in median household income in every state. The incomes are adjusted for inflation and the percentages reflect the increase in incomes from 1999 to 2014.

To be considered middle class, you have to earn an annual household income of "two-thirds to double the national median, after incomes have been adjusted for household size," reports Pew. The most recent national household median income estimate was $59,039, according to the U.S. census.

"Although the middle class is shrinking," the GOBankingRates report says, in some places "middle-income families continue to thrive." Here's where the numbers have gone up instead of down: