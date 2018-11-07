Humor can be a sure-fire way to get remembered on the job hunt. A well-chosen joke might get you on the right side of your recruiter, for instance. "Sifting through a pile of resumes can be tedious work," wrote career coach Martin Darke in his book "30-Second Impact Resume." He explained, "a few words of fun could make all the difference to your chances of securing that interview."

Still, humor is a risk. Even if you feel a specific hiring manager will appreciate your wit, that person probably isn't sorting through the resumes. Whoever sees your joke may or may not understand it, getting your application blocked from advancing further through the hiring process. As Darke tells CNBC Make It, "You can never be sure how your witty comment will be taken."

Before you add one-liners to your cover letter or resume, ask yourself these six questions to ensure you'll be remembered in the right way.