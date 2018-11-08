Former U.S. Navy SEAL Jocko Willink understands what it's like to have a bad boss. He's had his share but was also a micromanager himself on the battlefield, he explains in his new book "The Dichotomy of Leadership."

Given his unique perspective, Willink offers one key piece of advice: Don't focus on what you wish you could change about your boss. Instead, focus on being your boss's ally. "Great boss or horrible boss, my goal is to have a great relationship with [that person]," says Willink to CNBC Make It.

Here is Willink's advice on how to build a better relationship with three types of difficult bosses.