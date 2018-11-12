Former Navy SEAL shares 3 lessons to help parents lead at home and at work

Raising kids isn't easy, even for former Navy SEAL Jocko Willink. But the former platoon commander has learned to use the knowledge and skills from his 20-year military career to raise his four children.
Uniting people on the battlefield, the office or at home borrows from the same principles, says Willink, who founded management consulting firm Echelon Front after returning to civilian life. You might be a manager or a parent, but "leadership is leadership," he says.
According to Willink, these three tough love lessons can help any leader whether they are at home or in the workplace.