Here's the 'dream salary' Americans want—and how much they actually get paid

In an ideal world, Americans would like to earn well above $100,000 a year.

Specifically, men say their "dream salary" is $445,000, while women wish they could earn a more modest, but still substantial, $279,000 per year. That's according to a 2018 survey from MidAmerica Nazarene University (MNU) of 2,000 Americans.

In reality, even the typical American family earns only a fraction of that: The median household income in the U.S. is $61,372.

And even during their peak earning years, the typical American with a BA isn't making six figures: Compensation research firm PayScale found that the median salary for a college educated woman tops out at about $61,000, and for a man at just under $95,000.

Here's the full breakdown of how much full-time workers with a Bachelor's degree earn at every age. PayScale surveyed 972,788 U.S. workers between July 2015 and July 2018.