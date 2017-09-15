A surprising number of employees are missing out on a simple way to get 'free money'

After surveying more than 1,000 employees currently contributing to an employer-sponsored 401(k) plan, Betterment found that nearly a quarter of respondents aren't capitalizing on the opportunity: "89 percent of respondents were offered a 401(k) match by employers, but 23 percent didn't take full advantage of it. Of those 23 percent, 16 percent don't max out their match, and seven percent don't know if they do."

Keep in mind that Betterment only surveyed those enrolled in a 401(k) plan. Employees not contributing to their 401(k) plan at all are also missing out on the company match.

To take full advantage of the 401(k) match program if your company offers one, follow these three steps:

1. If you haven't already done so, enroll in a 401(k) plan.

2. Determine how much you need to contribute to get the full company match and start contributing at least that amount.

3. Set up automatic contributions so that your money is sent directly from your paycheck to to your 401(k) account. That way, you'll never even see the money you're saving and will learn to live without it.