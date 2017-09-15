A surprising number of employees are missing out on a simple way to get 'free money'

If your company offers a 401(k) plan, they may also offer a 401(k) match.
"The company match is literally free money," Ramit Sethi writes in his personal finance book, "I Will Teach You To Be Rich."
The way it works is, your employer will match whatever contribution you put towards your 401(k) up to a certain amount. For example, if you choose to put four percent of your salary directly into your account, your employer will put that same amount in as well, in effect doubling your contribution.
But you only get their money if you put yours in first. And, according to a 2017 survey from 401(k) provider Betterment for Business, nearly a quarter of Americans aren't taking full advantage of this opportunity for free money.