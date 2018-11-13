Amazon announced on Tuesday that it is splitting its new headquarters, "HQ2," between New York City and northern Virginia. Specifically, the company chose the Long Island City neighborhood in Queens and the National Landing neighborhood of Arlington, and it expects to bring 25,000 new jobs to each location.

The retail giant also announced a smaller, third investment in Nashville, Tennessee, where it will build an east coast operations hub and create 5,000 jobs.

In all three locations, the average salary for new employees will exceed $150,000 per year, Amazon announced. That six-figure salary looks very different in Nashville, though, where $150,000 will stretch much further than in New York City or Arlington.

According to NerdWallet's cost of living calculator, which factors in expenses like housing, transportation, food, entertainment and health care, the cost of living is 53 percent higher in Queens than it is in Nashville. That means, for employees to maintain the same standard of living in Queens, they'd have to earn significantly more: $230,030.

If you choose to live in New York City's priciest borough, Manhattan, where the cost of living is 142 percent higher than in Nashville, you'd have to earn $363,262 to maintain the same standard of living you could get for $150,000 in Tennessee.