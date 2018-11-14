Dr. Oz's morning routine, and why he never switches it up

Mehmet Oz — famously known as Dr. Oz — dishes out health and wellness advice every day on "The Dr. Oz Show." He also still works as a physician at NY Presbyterian-Columbia Medical Center, performing dozens of heart operations annually. With so much going on, he maintains a consistent morning routine to prepare for a productive day.

Dr. Oz calls his morning routine "classic," because he says he never changes anything or mixes it up.

"It's the same morning, every morning, that way I don't have to reinvent the wheel," Dr. Oz tells CNBC Make It. "It's one of the ways I remind myself that I control some parts of my world."

Typically, if he's shooting his daily talk show, Dr. Oz wakes up at 6 a.m., and heads to the studio in New York City. On set, Dr. Oz goes through script rehearsals from 7 to 8:30 a.m. while munching on his breakfast.

"My breakfast is a small cup of Greek yogurt with some blackberries put into it, and I don't change that," Dr. Oz says.

"Our ability to make decisions is limited, and so you have a certain amount of chi energy that you can make decisions with. Don't waste it in the morning figuring out what you're having for breakfast." (In Chinese philosophy, chi is a kind of vital life force.)

Indeed, other successful moguls and leaders by the same strategy: Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been known to often wear the same kind of gray t-shirts to avoid decision fatigue, and Barack Obama has said when he was president he would usually wear gray or blue suits to cut down the number of decisions he had to make in a day.

After his breakfast, if he's on-set, Oz rehearses and tapes his show.

Dr. Oz tells CNBC Make It his afternoons are not as structured and they vary from meetings, to seeing patients at the hospital to juggling his many other responsibilities.

But one thing is for sure, says Dr. Oz: "Whatever's going on, whatever issues are going that I have to be creative on, I have the chi to get through the rest of the day, because I didn't waste all of my energy in the morning.

Snacks help with productivity too, so he always them on hand.

"Just in case, I always have nuts in my pockets," Oz says. "I like almonds, cashews and hazelnuts and walnuts...they give your body nutrients so that you can actually take those energies from the trees and put them in your own body, and that's what you need in order to make wise decisions."

