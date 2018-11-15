Mark Cuban: Here's why you should teach your kids to be entrepreneurs 

"It scares the s*** out of me," billionaire Mark Cuban says of AI 1:37 PM ET Tue, 25 July 2017 | 00:59

McCue agrees. "Being proactive and creating opportunities – not waiting for them – is crucial to success whether you are studying at college, starting your own business or working for a company."

Being an entrepreneur at a young age can also teach you about failure, says Patel, the founder of SAT test prep company Prep Expert. "The older you get the harder it becomes to deal with the financial, social and emotional repercussions of failure."

Kid business owners are often students, McCue tells CNBC Make It, meaning that they learn early how to "get more done in less time." This can easily translate to the workplace, where employees are typically pulled in many directions.

Cuban himself demonstrated an entrepreneurial spirit from a young age. After his father refused to buy him a pair of sneakers at age 12, Cuban sold garbage bags around his Pittsburgh neighborhood.

"I would literally go door to door to door: 'Hi, does your family use garbage bags?' And who could say no? So that's where I learned to sell," the serial entrepreneur said in a 2014 episode of Bloomberg's "Masters in Business" podcast.

At age 16, he began collecting and trading stamps, a practice that introduced him to ideas such as scarcity, demand and setting a price. "I bought, sold and traded so many [stamps] that the experience taught me as much about business as any class I have ever taken," Cuban once told the United States Postal Service.

For young people looking to be more entrepreneurial, Cuban offers these words of advice: "Learn about things that are interesting to you. The quest for knowledge opens up opportunity to do things you may not have thought possible."

