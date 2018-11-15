3 pieces of priceless advice from Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee

Marvel Comics' legendary writer and chairman emeritus Stan Lee passed away on Monday at the age of 95 after a decades-long career in which he had a hand in creating some of comic books' most celebrated characters. From Spider-Man to the Incredible Hulk and the X-Men, Lee left behind a legacy filled with iconic superheroes who have thrilled readers and moviegoers for generations.

Born in New York City in 1922, Lee started working at Marvel (previously known as Timely Comics and then Atlas Comics) at 17 and went on serve as Marvel's top editor, and then publisher for over five decades. During that time, the iconic comics house helped introduce characters like the Fantastic Four, Iron Man and Thor — all of whom continue to be featured in popular comic books and movies today.

In the 1990s, Lee became chairman emeritus at Marvel, reportedly collecting a $1 million-a-year salary. Disney acquired Marvel for $4 billion in 2009, and Lee made a point of making cameos in every big-budget Marvel movie released in subsequent years. Over the past decade, movies based on Marvel Comics characters have grossed over $17.5 billion in total worldwide ticket sales, according to Box Office Mojo.

Throughout his career, Lee shared advice for achieving success, as well as some personal stories about how he overcame failure and the occasional creative block to become one of the world's most famous comic book creators.

Here is some pieces of Lee's best advice: