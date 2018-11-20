The most popular Thanksgiving recipe in every state, according to Google 

Every family has its own Thanksgiving traditions — some clans run 5K Turkey Trots, others stay home to watch football. But it's not just what families do to celebrate Thanksgiving that differs, it's also what they eat.
Google provided CNBC Make It with data on the most uniquely searched Thanksgiving recipes in every state to find the most popular recipe that sets each state apart from the others (otherwise it would probably be just a whole lot of turkey).
Some surprising results included Delaware's most uniquely searched dish of "keto brisket," while people in North Dakota were searching for "punch." Plus, see which states call it "stuffing" and which go with "dressing."
Here are the most uniquely searched Thanksgiving recipes in every state, according to Google:
Alabama: dressing
Alaska: cranberry sauce
Arizona: ham
Arkansas: dressing
California: creamed corn
Colorado: pumpkin pie
Connecticut: cranberries
Delaware: keto brisket
Florida: green bean casserole
Georgia: green bean casserole
Hawaii: stone soup
Idaho: stuffing
Illinois: stuffing
Indiana: dressing
Iowa: casserole
Kansas: pumpkin pie
Kentucky: sweet potato
Louisiana: chicken soup
Maine: turkey gravy
Maryland: cranberry
Massachusetts: butternut squash
Michigan: dressing
Minnesota: stuffing
Mississippi: dressing
Missouri: sweet potato
Montana: cranberries
Nebraska: pumpkin pie
Nevada: soup
New Hampshire: butternut squash
New Jersey: soup
New Mexico: dressing
New York: soup
North Carolina: dressing
North Dakota: punch
Ohio: pumpkin pie
Oklahoma: dressing
Oregon: sweet potato
Pennsylvania: vegetable
Rhode Island: stuffing
South Carolina: sweet potato casserole
South Dakota: corn
Tennessee: dressing
Texas: cornbread dressing
Utah: salad
Vermont: vegetables
Virginia: green beans
Washington: salad
Washington, D.C.: cookies
West Virginia: roast turkey
Wisconsin: cranberry salad
Wyoming: roasted carrots
