The most popular Thanksgiving recipe in every state, according to Google 

Every family has its own Thanksgiving traditions — some clans run 5K Turkey Trots, others stay home to watch football. But it's not just what families do to celebrate Thanksgiving that differs, it's also what they eat.

Google provided CNBC Make It with data on the most uniquely searched Thanksgiving recipes in every state to find the most popular recipe that sets each state apart from the others (otherwise it would probably be just a whole lot of turkey).

Some surprising results included Delaware's most uniquely searched dish of "keto brisket," while people in North Dakota were searching for "punch." Plus, see which states call it "stuffing" and which go with "dressing."

Here are the most uniquely searched Thanksgiving recipes in every state, according to Google:

Alabama: dressing

Alaska: cranberry sauce

Arizona: ham

Arkansas: dressing

California: creamed corn

Colorado: pumpkin pie

Connecticut: cranberries

Delaware: keto brisket

Florida: green bean casserole

Georgia: green bean casserole

Hawaii: stone soup

Idaho: stuffing

Illinois: stuffing

Indiana: dressing

Iowa: casserole

Kansas: pumpkin pie

Kentucky: sweet potato

Louisiana: chicken soup

Maine: turkey gravy

Maryland: cranberry

Massachusetts: butternut squash

Michigan: dressing

Minnesota: stuffing

Mississippi: dressing

Missouri: sweet potato

Montana: cranberries

Nebraska: pumpkin pie

Nevada: soup

New Hampshire: butternut squash

New Jersey: soup

New Mexico: dressing

New York: soup

North Carolina: dressing

North Dakota: punch

Ohio: pumpkin pie

Oklahoma: dressing

Oregon: sweet potato

Pennsylvania: vegetable

Rhode Island: stuffing

South Carolina: sweet potato casserole

South Dakota: corn

Tennessee: dressing

Texas: cornbread dressing

Utah: salad

Vermont: vegetables

Virginia: green beans

Washington: salad

Washington, D.C.: cookies

West Virginia: roast turkey

Wisconsin: cranberry salad

Wyoming: roasted carrots

