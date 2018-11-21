VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

Money

Aaron Rodgers is donating $1 million to the California wildfire relief efforts—here's how you can help too

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 15: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks to pass in the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on November 15, 2018 in Seattle, Washington.
Abbie Parr | Getty Images
SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 15: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks to pass in the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on November 15, 2018 in Seattle, Washington.

The wildfires raging in California have killed over 80 people so far. They have ripped through homes and displaced families, leaving residents devastated and others around the country wondering what they can do to help.

In response, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced that he will donate $1 million to the relief efforts in California's Butte County, in partnership with the North Valley Community Foundation. "The city of Paradise burned to the ground, and many of the residents who got out are now displaced in my hometown of Chico," he said in a video he posted to Twitter on Wednesday morning.

And, he said, State Farm pledged to donate up to $1 million, too, by matching every retweet of the video posted before Sunday with a dollar. To participate, you have to include the hashtag #retweet4good.

Two hours after Rodgers' tweet went up, it had 23,000 favorites and 19,000 retweets.

A California sheriff said 870 people remain unaccounted for on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press, though many of those may be safe and unaware that they've been reported as missing. More than 13,000 homes have been destroyed.

As of Tuesday, the Woolsey fire was 98 percent contained, while the Camp Fire was 75 percent contained. But with heavy rains forecast in the area for Wednesday, a flash flood warning went into effect, posing additional danger for firefighters.

What you can do

"Raising money for both immediate needs and long-term recovery," said Rodgers, "is what's needed most right now."

A number of organizations are accepting donations to assist those affected by the fires. These include the Salvation Army, California Fire Foundation, United Way of Northern California, Ventura County Community Foundation, and the CCF Wildfire Relief Fund.

AirBNB's Open Homes program allows people with spare rooms to temporarily donate living space.

You can also volunteer directly through organizations such as California Volunteers or the Red Cross.

"Whatever time you can commit, whether it's a week or eight hours — we will welcome your support," said Anthony C. Tornetta, a spokesperson for the Red Cross.

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Don't miss: California is paying inmates $1 an hour to fight wildfires

Here are leadership strategies from the NFL's first female coach Jen Welter
3 strategies for success from the NFL's first female coach Jen Welter   

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...