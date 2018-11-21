The wildfires raging in California have killed over 80 people so far. They have ripped through homes and displaced families, leaving residents devastated and others around the country wondering what they can do to help.

In response, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced that he will donate $1 million to the relief efforts in California's Butte County, in partnership with the North Valley Community Foundation. "The city of Paradise burned to the ground, and many of the residents who got out are now displaced in my hometown of Chico," he said in a video he posted to Twitter on Wednesday morning.

And, he said, State Farm pledged to donate up to $1 million, too, by matching every retweet of the video posted before Sunday with a dollar. To participate, you have to include the hashtag #retweet4good.

Two hours after Rodgers' tweet went up, it had 23,000 favorites and 19,000 retweets.

A California sheriff said 870 people remain unaccounted for on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press, though many of those may be safe and unaware that they've been reported as missing. More than 13,000 homes have been destroyed.

As of Tuesday, the Woolsey fire was 98 percent contained, while the Camp Fire was 75 percent contained. But with heavy rains forecast in the area for Wednesday, a flash flood warning went into effect, posing additional danger for firefighters.