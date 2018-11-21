The single best day to score great deals may not be Black Friday

Black Friday is the most famous shopping day of the year, with millions of of bargain-hungry shoppers flocking to stores to cash in on dramatic sales. And Black Friday 2018 will likely be bigger than ever, reports finder.com, which predicts that Americans will drop $90.14 billion.

But that's not actually when the very best deals can be found. In fact, "technically, as a single day, Thanksgiving is better than Black Friday," says Lindsay Sakraida, the director of content marketing for Dealnews, a comparison shopping website. And Cyber Monday is a strong contender, too.

That doesn't mean you should forget Black Friday altogether. As she told CNBC Make It in 2017, "Black Friday is still very strong, but a lot of the big deals are going to go live on Thanksgiving Day." The holiday is, "unfortunately, the better of the two days."

Sure enough, Dealnews recently reported that "even though we posted the most deals on Black Friday itself in 2017, both Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday featured more Editors' Choice deals."

More and more stores are even rolling out sales before Thanksgiving in an effort to get ahead of competitors, says Sakraida, who recommends checking for sales as early as the Monday before Thanksgiving.