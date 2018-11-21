Thanksgiving by the numbers: 45 million turkeys, 3,000 calories, 54 million travelers 

The cost of a classic Thanksgiving dinner — including turkey and stuffing, rolls, sweet potatoes, green peas, fresh cranberries, carrot and veggie tray, pumpkin pie with whipped cream, milk and coffee — for 10 people costs $48.90 in 2018, according to the 33rd annual American Farm Bureau, an organization representing farm and ranch families.
However, another survey found the cost of Thanksgiving was significantly higher: Americans will spend an average of $334 to host an average of 11 dinner guests, according to a survey of 1,040 Thanksgiving hosts conducted from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6, 2018 by online financial services marketplace LendingTree.
Of that more than $300 bill, $251.11 will be spent on food and another $83.23 on housewares like dishes, serving ware and decorations.