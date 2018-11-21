The world's 10 best countries for attracting top talent don't include the US or UK

Whether you want to develop new skills, or fancy surrounding yourself with inspiring colleagues, you should cast your eye to Europe.

That's according to a new report from IMD Business School, which found that European countries do a better job of attracting and developing talented employees than most any other region in the world.

For the fifth year running, Switzerland secured the top spot in the World Talent Ranking, thanks to its heavy investment in education and training, as well as its appeal among international employees. It was followed in the list by Denmark, Norway, Austria and the Netherlands.

Canada, which ranked in sixth place, was the only non-European nation to make the top 10. It was joined by Finland, Sweden, Luxembourg and Germany.

The U.S. (12th), Australia (14th) and the U.K. (23rd) all failed to make the top spots in the list, which ranked 63 countries on their ability to develop, attract and retain talent.

Singapore (13th) emerged as the best country in Asia for talented employees, ahead of Hong Kong (18th).

China (39th), Indonesia (45th) and India (53rd) were among the other notable Asian countries.